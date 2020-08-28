Dartmouth students to return Sept. 8

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Undergraduate students will begin returning to Dartmouth College on Sept. 8.

Officials last week had delayed the announcement because they wanted to take a few more days to listen to students, faculty staff and community members and to study the experiences of other colleges and universities.

About half of the undergraduate student body will be on campus each term, though most classes will be taught remotely. Extensive testing for the virus is planned.

THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday, 7,194 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 35 from the previous day. The number of deaths increased by one to 431. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 28 new cases per day on Aug. 12 to 18 new cases per day on Aug. 26.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.