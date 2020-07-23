Dartmouth-Hitchcock expansion underway, to be completed 2022

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s only academic medical center has begun construction of a $150 million patient tower.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center CEO Joanne Conroy says the hospital has 396 beds and is forced to turn patients away due to a lack of space, Valley News reported. Conroy said Wednesday that the hospital has begun to see nearly as many patients as it did before elective procedures were delayed in March.

According to D-H board chairman Edward Stansfield, the hospital regularly turns away nearly 200 patients per month.

The new five-story 200,000-square-foot building will include 64 single occupancy rooms, with space for an additional 64 to be built out if needed. The building is scheduled to be open to patients in 2022.

In addition to the tower, Dartmouth-Hitchcock spent $62.5 million to expand the Manchester ambulatory clinic, $12 million for personal protective equipment, and $5 million to enable its laboratory to process COVID-19 tests in 24 hours, according to Conroy.

In a June filing with bondholders, Dartmouth-Hitchcock reported a loss of $34.6 million in revenue in the last two weeks of March due to the halting of elective procedures due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent implementation of precautionary measures.

As of June, Dartmouth-Hitchcock secured $493 million in federal funding, advance payments, tax deferrals and loans, according to the filing.