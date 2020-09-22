Dartmouth College endowment up to $6 billion during pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College President Philip Hanlon said Tuesday he is pleased with the school's endowment return given how volatile the markets were in the second half of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The endowment has grown to $6 billion after generating a return of 7.6% for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The endowment contributed about 30%, or more than $270 million, to the college's annual operating budget last year, officials said Tuesday. That helped fund a record-high level of undergraduate financial aid, diversity and inclusivity initiatives and scholarly research.

The Ivy League school provides full tuition scholarships to families earning $100,000 or less. This year, 22% of the incoming first-year students received that aid.

