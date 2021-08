DARIEN — Waterside property owners are being asked not to dump grass clippings and other debris into local waterways to prevent people from being flooded out during heavy storms like the one last month.

Marc P. McEwan, deputy fire marshal and the town’s emergency management director, said about 100 town residents and businesses reported flood damage from Tropical Storm Elsa, which hit the area July 8 and 9.

Out of those 100, he said, about 12 percent were dealing with “really significant flooding which encroached the first floor living spaces.”

McEwan said several of those families have been displaced, perhaps for extended periods of time.

“The most significant damage for the most part is located in flood zones,” McEwan said. “There were a couple that are not in FEMA flood zones, but they are located near drainage culverts and streams.”

He said town officials will be assisting some of the impacted residents to get mitigation grants to bring their homes into living condition.

While McEwan said he couldn’t speak to what caused the flooding exactly, he did say that people who lived near waterways could help prevent a recurrence by a few simple things, including not raking leaves, grass clippings or other debris into or near culverts, streams and other open water systems.

“This will help minimize the likelihood of these items clogging the watercourse or any downstream pipes,” information from the Environmental Protection Commission states. “It is also important to keep the area adjacent to the watercourse free of any other material such as children’s toys and lawn furniture which in a large storm event could be swept downstream.”

Nature herself may contribute to blocked waterways — falling trees, collapsing stone walls and drifting twigs and leaves can block a waterway and cause flooding, EPC officials said.

When the blockages occur on private property, EPC officials state that it is the individual owner’s responsibility to remove them. And since a blockage may affect a neighbor’s property more than the primary property, it would be “the considerate thing to do to remove it,” the EPC said.

Dredging a watercourse requires review and approval from the Environmental Protection Commission, so simple routine maintenance — like bagging debris instead of tossing it in local waterways — could save money and aggravation for everybody, EPC said.

Call 203-656-7351 for more information.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com