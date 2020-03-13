Darien resident first confirmed town case of coronavirus

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson has confirmed the first positive case of the coronavirus, a man in his 50’s, in Darien on Friday afternoon. This would be the 11th case in Connecticut as per Gov. Ned Lamont and follows cases in Wilton, New Canaan, and Westport.

An email sent on Friday afternoon from the Darien Youth Lacrosse Association Board informed the Dylax community that a parent of an eighth grader had allegedly positive for the coronavirus. Stevenson confirmed this was the positive case.

“Today marks an important day in the Town of Darien’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Local health officials received information that Darien has our first official test-positive case,” Stevenson wrote in a statement.

“Darien’s Emergency Preparedness team and Town Staff have been anticipating this moment and we are ready to address the wide variety of community impacts. Our number one priority is to keep our residents safe and businesses and non-profit organizations in operation unless and until it becomes necessary to impose limitations due to public health risks,” she said.

“State and local officials understand there are cases circulating within our community and there has been potential exposure to the Dylax community,” the email said.

“We assume that the boys’s participation in Dylax tryouts likely puts him in the low risk category for exposing others,” the email said.

The emailed followed up with tips from the World Health Organization on the coronavirus.

Darien Town Hall will be operating on a Limited Access/By Appointment basis beginning on Monday, March 16, according to Stevenson:

o Utilize online and by-mail municipal services, applications and forms, if available.

o Call Town Hall, by department, to make an appointment, if needed.

o Access to Town Hall will be through the Gymnasium entrance with patron screening in Room 119.

o All patrons will be required to sign in and use hand sanitizer before proceeding to town departments.

o As of Monday, March 16, and until further notice, all non-essential town-sponsored and community organization programs scheduled for the Town Hall facility will be canceled. Parks & Recreation programming will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

Stevenson added that “On a personal note, I’m deeply grateful to our town residents, businesses and municipal staff for understanding the unique and serious nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“It will take our Darien Village to support one another through these stressful times. It’s tempting to treat time away from school and work-from-home time as an opportunity to get together with friends but a safe community requires the diligence of each and every one of us to look out for each other,” she said.

“Social distancing is becoming even more critical as the virus spreads among us. Even though 80% of COVID-19 cases result in mild symptoms, we cannot risk spreading the infection unknowingly to our friends and loved ones as it could have devastating consequences for the elderly and medically compromised,” she said.

Darien schools are scheduled to remain closed through March 26 and many other events and organizations are closed in town, including the senior programming at the Mather Center.