Darien youth center to host Garden Club, coat drive and parent talk

The Depot's Garden Club is beginning its first session of the school year this month.

DARIEN — The Depot, Darien’s youth center, has opened registration for the school year’s first session of The Garden Club, open to all seventh- and eighth-grade girls.

The first session begins Nov. 18 and runs through Dec. 16. The club meets at The Depot every Wednesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The program is sponsored by a grant from The John & Ethel Kashulon Foundation. It is based on the book, “Water Yourself,” by author Shannon Malkin Daniels, and aims to help girls to learn to make time for themselves, weed out the bad, and make room for the good.

On Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. The Depot will hold an event for parents, “Collective Trauma — How to support your teens and take care of yourself.” The interactive virtual meeting will focus on learning more about collective truama and supporting teens’ mental health, featuring Kristin Wilson of Newport Academy. Wilson will talk about the hardships of 2020, the impact of these events on parents and teens, and how to create an environment of resilience.

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, The Depot is hosting a coats, hats and gloves drive. Donations can be put in the drop box outside The Depot at 25 Heights Road.

Register or learn more about The Depot’s programs and clubs at dariendepot.com.