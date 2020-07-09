Darien woman appointed Board Chair of Liberation Programs

Liberation Programs, Inc (LPI) announced the start of its new fiscal year on July 1 with the appointment of a new Chair of the Board of Directors and two new board members.

Joining the Board are Debra Hertz, Maria B. Hancock, and Kirk S. Santos. Hertz will be reprising her former role as Board Chair for a one-year term.

These appointments bring the total number of Board members to 14.

“We are excited to welcome Debra back to our Board in this leadership capacity and to have Maria and Kirk join this group. Their combined experiences and connections will be instrumental for an important year ahead as we continue adapting to the Coronavirus Pandemic, advocating for social justice, and celebrating our 50th anniversary in 2021, all while providing unparalleled service for those who need us,” said President and CEO, John Hamilton.

“We are all grateful to our departing Board Chair, Wayne Cafran, for his years of service as well as Roberta Cohen, Mort Lowenthal and Patricia Muldowney who served on our Board for over a decade collectively.”

Hertz is returning to Chair the LPI Board having departed the Board in 2015. Hertz is a management consultant and founder of The Strategy Group, LLC with over 25 years advising nonprofit and philanthropic sectors. She holds a PhD. and Master of Social Work from Fordham University where she also teaches leadership courses in the Graduate School of Social Service.

A Darien resident, Hertz is on the Board of Directors of Achievement First - Bridgeport. Maria B. Hancock, Rye, NY, is an international executive and entrepreneur with extensive experience in investing and mentoring start-ups and advising on climate risk. Hancock has a PhD. in Theoretical Nuclear Physics from Johann Wolfgang Goethe Universität which she utilizes in product innovation, operational leadership, and risk assessment.

Kirk S. Santos, Mount Kisco, NY, is Chief Learning Officer at Pitney Bowes in Stamford. Previously, Santos held various positions at many Fortune 500 companies including PepsiCo, IBM, and Caesars Entertainment. Santos has extensive experience in Human Resource Strategy including retention, compensation, diversity, talent management, and succession planning.

He holds a Master Strategic Management/ Human Resources from Long Island University and is a member of the National Society of Hispanic MBAs, Society of Human Resource Management and Sigma Beta Delta. Liberation Programs is one of Fairfield County’s leading behavioral health organizations specializing in treatment for all types of substance use disorders including alcohol, opiates, depressants, and stimulants.

Liberation Programs provides prevention, treatment, and recovery services to help individuals and their families impacted by substance use and mental health conditions to foster hope and maintain wellness.

For more information about Liberation Programs, visit www.liberationprograms.org, email info@liberationprograms.org or call 855-LIB-PROG 855-542-7764.

The current Board of Directors for Liberation Programs is: Debra Hertz, Chair John Bassler, Vice-Chair Dennis Monson, Treasurer Laura Beck, Secretary Dr. Frank Appah, Jr Steve Fogarty, Maria Hancock, Allison Milne, David M. Morosan, Kwame Moses, Sallyan Pelletier, Kirk Santos, Cynthia Shaw, and Brigitte Van Den Houte.