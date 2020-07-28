Darien woman, a St. Luke’s alumna, graduates from West Point

Cadet Emma Powless, daughter of Wayne and Amy Powless of Darien, a St. Luke's School alumna, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, June 13.

Cadet Emma Powless, the daughter of Wayne and Amy Powless of Darien, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, June 13.

Powless graduated from St. Luke’s School in New Canaan in 2016. While at West Point, she concentrated her studies on kinesiology. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Engineer Branch and will report to Fort Bragg, N.C., for her first assignment.

The mission of the U.S. Military Academy is to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of duty, honor and country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the U.S. Army.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year co-educational college founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering. It continues today as the world’s premier leader-development institution, consistently ranked among top colleges in the country. For more information, go to www.westpoint.edu