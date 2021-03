DARIEN — While many programs have been canceled due to the pandemic, the town’s annual spring bulk garbage pickup will go on.

The program was created several years ago to replace the annual spring cleanup, when residents put items outdoors for a specified daily pickup. After snowstorms resulted in items being left outdoors in neighborhoods for a week or more, an appointment-based program was created.

Pickup will be by appointment on Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning April 6 and will continue until June 9.

Each residence is restricted to a single pickup per calendar year and pickup is limited to items too large for transport by a passenger car or SUV. Residents should have their items placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of their scheduled pickup.

No pickups will be made at addresses on private streets unless the property faces a public street.

Items excluded from the program include hazardous waste, sealed containers or barrels, liquid wastes and paint (there is a paint disposal at the transfer station), propane tanks, fire extinguishers or other pressure vessels, pathological or medical waste, logs, stumps, leaves, grass clippings, and brush, batteries and drywall.

Wood items must be less than 4 feet long and 6 inches in diameter.

Refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners require a refrigerant sticker, which can be purchased in advance for $15 at the Department of Public Works in the Town Hall or at the scale house (126 Ledge Road). If purchasing the refrigerant sticker at the scale house, residents should bring exact change. Refrigerator doors should be removed for safety.

The Department of Public Works urges residents to make their appointments at DarienCT.gov on the department’s page.

Residents without email access or any questions should contact the Department of Public Works office at 203-656-7346.