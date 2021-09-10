Darien welcomes veteran, widow and teen walking 200+ miles to honor 20th anniversary of Sept. 11
Denise Olsen, of Manasquan, N.J., tends to her aching feet during a pit stop from the Boston to World Trade Center Heroes Hike at the Darien Fire Department in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Olsen, who lost her husband in 9/11, Stokes, an Army veteran, and Richter, a high school student, have spent the last 12 days hiking from Boston Logan International Airport to the World Trade Center memorial. The group plans to conclude their 225 mile journey by arriving at the site of the World Trade Centers by 8:46 a.m. on September 11.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
DARIEN — As a veteran, Danny Stokes wanted to do something special for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack.
So, the 49-year-old, along with Denise Olsen, the widow of a New York City firefighter, and 17-year-old Ezra Richter are walking more than 200 miles to ground zero while carrying a United States flag to honor those who died and were affected by the tragedy.
Liz Hardaway is a breaking news reporter for Hearst Connecticut Media through the Hearst Fellowship Program.
She previously worked at the San Antonio Express-News to help cover city hall and local issues. She also worked at the Sun Newspapers in Southwest Florida as a general assignment reporter covering politics, business, and health.
Liz graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 2018 with a B.A. in journalism. She enjoys cooking, reading and playing with her dachshund, Finn.