Darien weighs changes in gifted education, along with added challenges in elementary school level math

3
DARIEN — After an evaluation of the district’s gifted education program, the district is considering possible changes to the program’s curriculum at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
The June evaluation drew on surveys with parents, teachers and children to assess the limitations of Darien’s gifted program, while including suggestions for how the district should improve that curriculum. One major finding, the report said, was that students could benefit from math acceleration programs at the elementary school level.