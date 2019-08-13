Darien water usage talk to be held Thursday night

The Darien Advisory Committee on Sustainability invites the community to learn why every drop of water counts. This event is co-sponsored by the Darien Nature Center and Darien Pollinator Pathway.

The event will be held Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Board of Education meeting room at 35 Leroy Avenue.

Ten native plants will be given away, courtesy of Darien Pollinator Pathway.

There are many ways to save water and they all start with individuals. The team is asking for residents to take this survey in the meantime.

Opening remarks will be made by First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.

Carolyn Bayne, Moderator

Twig Holland, Aquarion Water

Nisha Nalawade, DHS Senior

Deepika Saksena & Juliet Cain, Darien Pollinator Pathway