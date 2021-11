DARIEN — Voters go to the polls today to decide on a slew of offices, including a new selectman who will replace longtime Darien icon Jayme Stevenson.

In June, Stevenson announced she would not seek reelection this year, putting an end to a 10-year run as the head of the town’s Board of Selectmen.

Instead, Darienites will be choosing between Republican Monica McNally, who was appointed to the Board of Selectmen to fill a vacancy after being a member of the Representative Town Meeting, and Democrat Tara Ochman, a former Board of Education chairwoman. Chris Noe, a petition candidate, is also seeking the top job in town.

Other races include selectman; the Boards of Finance, Education and Assessment Appeals; the Planning & Zoning Commission; constables; and the Representative Town Meeting. The candidates for town clerk, town treasurer and tax collector are running unopposed.

Residents can still register to vote on Election Day at Town Hall and the Mather Center from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., the same hours polls are open.

Due to unfinished construction at Town Hall, Districts 2 and 5 will vote in the Mather Center, in the lower parking area, instead of the Town Hall Gymnasium. The other voting locations are as usual: Districts 1 and 6 at 35 Leroy Ave., District 3 at the Noroton Heights Fire Department and District 4 at Hindley School.

In order to balance the voting districts, some streets had their districts changed. Voters on Anthony Lane, Brookside Drive, Hillside Avenue, Hillside Court and Victory Drive who previously were in District 1 are now considered part of District 4 and should head to Hindley School to cast their ballots.