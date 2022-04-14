Darien volunteers to tackle an ‘exploding number’ of invasive plants at Cherry Lawn Park Raga Justin April 14, 2022
Master gardener Laura Mosher holds up a bittersweet vine at Cherry Lawn Park in Darien, Conn., on Tuesday April 12, 2022. Several invasive species of plant and vines have overrun a section of the park. Mosher is working with town volunteers to begin an extensive, multi-year process to remedy the issue.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
English ivy surrounds a row of trees at Cherry Lawn Park in Darien, Conn., on Tuesday April 12, 2022. Sevaral invasive species of plant and vines have overrun a section of the park. Master gardener Laura Mosher, who live near the park is working with town volunteers to begin an extensive, multi-year process to remedy the issue.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Ficaria verna, commonly known as lesser celandine, carpets the ground around a tree at Cherry Lawn Park in Darien, Conn., on Tuesday April 12, 2022. Several invasive species of plant and vines have overrun a section of the park. Master gardener Laura Mosher, who live near the park is working with town volunteers to begin an extensive, multi-year process to remedy the issue.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Porcelain berry covers the canopy of a tree at Cherry Lawn Park in Darien, Conn., on Tuesday April 12, 2022. Several invasive species of plant and vines have overrun a section of the park. Master gardener Laura Mosher, who live near the park is working with town volunteers to begin an extensive, multi-year process to remedy the issue.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Master gardener Laura Mosher points out several invasive species choking out native trees and plants at Cherry Lawn Park in Darien, Conn., on Tuesday April 12, 2022. Mosher is working with town volunteers to begin an extensive, multi-year process to remedy the issue.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
A bittersweet vine curls up into a canopy of trees at Cherry Lawn Park in Darien, Conn., on Tuesday April 12, 2022. Several invasive species of plant and vines have overrun a section of the park. Master gardener Laura Mosher is working with town volunteers to begin an extensive, multi-year process to remedy the issue.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
DARIEN — When town resident Laura Mosher was taking a walk with a friend through Cherry Lawn Park two years ago, she noticed something odd: a thicket of overgrown, sprawling greenery that closely resembled the invasive plants she had just been learning about in a gardening course she had enrolled in through a University of Connecticut program.
“Once you realize what you’re looking at, you can’t unsee it,” Mosher said. “It’s like an eye-opener. All of a sudden, what I was learning in my class, I’m seeing it live in our park.”