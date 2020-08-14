Darien urges town residents to be prepared, sign up for call list

If you wait until you are already in the middle of an emergency, its too late prepare in advance.

That’s why the Town of Darien is urging residents not to wait for the impacts of the next storm before taking precautions.

With the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias and the area in only the beginning area of hurricane season, the Town of Darien is urging residents to prepare. Over half of Darien’s Eversource customers lost power and some remained without power for more than a week. In the second half of the outage period, temperatures hit dangerous highs and the town opened a cooling center at the Mather Center. Darien Library was also offered as a cooling and powering center.

In addition, an above-normal 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected, according to forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service. The outlook predicts a 60 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and only a 10 percent chance of a below-normal season. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The town of Darien is hoping that after the impact of the recent storm, its more vulnerable residents will take advantage of the emegency call list. Darien Human Services is urging all residents to be prepared and is reaching out to seniors and individuals with disabilities or serious medical conditions.

The staff of Darien Human Services maintains an emergency call list with the names of vulnerable of seniors and disabled individuals to contact prior to and after a storm or town-wide emergency. The staff will provide reassurance and a wellness check and will also inform residents of resources available in the community such as emergency shelters and cooling or charging centers.

Residents who are vulnerable, or have medical conditions that might make them vulnerable during an emergency, are urged to notify Darien Human Services so their name can be added to the list.

“We can provide assistance or outreach in a townwide emergency only if we are aware of a need,” said Darien Human Services director Ali Ramsteck.

Resident who would like their names added to the Emergency Call List, or are concerned about an elderly neighbor, should call Darien Human Services at 203-656-7328 or email Ali Ramsteck, Director, LCSW at aramsteck@darienct.gov.

Darien residents should also sign up for the town’s Code Red emergency notification system at darienct.gov.