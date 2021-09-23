Darien tree warden: Some trees in Eversource's plan can be removed, others must stay

DARIEN — More than 20 trees will be removed in the town’s right of way as part of a controversial Eversource vegetation management plan, meaning all of the other trees slated for removal will remain, the tree warden announced.
The plan, which would clear-cut trees along 18 miles of Eversource’s transmission lines, including 3.5 miles in Darien, has drawn opposition from residents who say it would remove thousands of trees creating environmental and safety concerns, as well as harm property values. Eversource maintains the plan will make the power grid safer and more reliable.