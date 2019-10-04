Darien treasurer: Joan Hendrickson

Joan Dunn Hendrickson

Republican

Treasurer

Yes

Darien

Treasurer/Town of Darien

BA from Simmons College

MBA from Wake Forest University

Most important issue: There are many important issues in this election. The ones specifically impacting the Treasurer’s office are: 1) lowering of rates, 2) the inversion of the yield curve and 3) the general volatility of the financial markets. The safety and security of our investments is the top priority of this office. The Treasurer’s office continue to try to improve efficiency in money management and tries to effectively work with other town departments for the benefit of Darien’s citizens.

Other memberships: I previously served 12 years on the RTM. I have been active in town activities such as being on the Board of the Darien Nature Center, working on the PAC that helped the building of Darien High School and worked on several political campaigns.