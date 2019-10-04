Darien treasurer: Joan Hendrickson
Joan Dunn Hendrickson
Republican
Treasurer
Yes
Darien
Treasurer/Town of Darien
BA from Simmons College
MBA from Wake Forest University
Most important issue: There are many important issues in this election. The ones specifically impacting the Treasurer’s office are: 1) lowering of rates, 2) the inversion of the yield curve and 3) the general volatility of the financial markets. The safety and security of our investments is the top priority of this office. The Treasurer’s office continue to try to improve efficiency in money management and tries to effectively work with other town departments for the benefit of Darien’s citizens.
Other memberships: I previously served 12 years on the RTM. I have been active in town activities such as being on the Board of the Darien Nature Center, working on the PAC that helped the building of Darien High School and worked on several political campaigns.