DARIEN — Much like the tax deferrment in July, town officials are responding to an executive order from Gov. Ned Lamont to offer deferments on property taxes due Jan. 1.

Board of Finance Chairman Jon Zagrodzky said the previous tax deferral from July to October didn’t detrimentally impact the town financially, and said all deferments were collected by the due date.

“There were no stragglers,” he said.

The Representative Town Meeting’s Rules Committee will hold a virtual meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The boards of selectmen and finance will hold a joint meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The public can participate online using access code: 698-212-829.Due to the impact of COVID-19, the state during the summer allowed municipalities to offer some relief to property taxpayers.

Towns were offered a choice of a tax deferment program and a low-interest rate program. Darien chose the tax deferral program, which allowed municipalities to extend the payment deadline for 90 days from the due date.

Adoption of the program extended the deadline for payment without interest to Oct. 1, and in the case of Jan. 1, deferment through April. A taxpayer seeking the deferment program must certify the loss of income. A residential property taxpayer would have to certify a reduction in income of at least 20 percent.

Landlord taxpayers must provide documentation that they have, or will, suffer a significant revenue decline, or provide documentation proving they have provided commensurate forbearance to tenants or lessees — which for this program means a deferral of 25 percent of rent for the 90 days after its due date, a deferral of one month’s rent to be paid over the 90 days or a similar level of forbearance. The tax collector must approve the residential and landlord requests.

“Municipalities participating in the deferment program shall offer to eligible taxpayers, businesses, nonprofits, and residents an extended grace period, through and including April 1, 2021, of any taxes on real property, personal property, motor vehicle, supplemental motor vehicle, or municipal water, sewer and electric rates, charges or assessments for such tax, rate, charge, or assessment,” Lamont’s executive order states.

Eligible taxpayers must attest to or document their economic impact from COVID-19.

Members of the public may send comments in via a-mail to DarienBOS@darienct.gov by 5 p.m., Tuesday. Emailed comments will be attached to the meeting minutes.