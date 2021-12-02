Darien to identify sewage defects by adding dye into drainage systems

3 1 of 3 Contributed / Department of Public Works Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Susan Shultz/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





DARIEN — Beginning Dec. 13, the town is planning to add non-toxic dye into drainage systems in order to identify defects in connections to the sewage system, according to the Department of Public Works.

The town is working to eliminate groundwater and stormwater from entering the sewage system, according to a department release. The dye, which will be added into systems such as sump pumps, roof drains, or yard drains, will let officials know where there may be an illicit connection in the system, the department said.