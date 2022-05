This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Girl Scouts of Connecticut will celebrate 110 years of community service by recognizing three women at its Annual Legacy of Leadership Luncheon.

The three honorees exemplify Girl Scout values as leaders in their community and workplace who pave the way for all girls to thrive, according to Girl Scouts of Connecticut.

The fundraising event will take place at 11 a.m. June 8 at the Woodway Country Club in Darien.

“What better way to mark our amazing 110th milestone than to spotlight these women who represent what Girl Scouts is all about — leading with compassion and making sustainable change in our communities,” said Diana Mahoney, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Connecticut. “We look forward to joining together to pay tribute to all of the women and girls who are making a difference and inspiring the next generation of female leaders.”

This year’s honorees are Judy Frey of Westport, Polly O’Brien Morrow of Stamford and Jennifer Hubbard of Sandy Hook.

Committed to the mission of Girl Scouting, Frey’s legacy with GSOFCT spans more than 30 years. After serving as a troop leader for her daughter’s troop, she held several volunteer leadership roles, including as board chair of GSOFCT’s Southwestern Council.

A corporate philanthropic leader, Morrow serves as senior program manager for global corporate citizenship and philanthropy for Pitney Bowes Inc., vice president of the Pitney Bowes Foundation and vice president of the Pitney Bowes Relief Fund. Her passion for community was nurtured through her experience as a Girl Scout and troop leader, she said.

Hubbard is president and executive director of the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, which honors the memory of her 6-year-old daughter, Catherine, an animal lover who was among those killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. She served as a Girl Scout Daisy Troop Leader for the troop that included Catherine as well as 11 other girls who died that day.

GSOFCT said it honors Hubbard for the “courage, confidence and character she exhibits to forge ahead through unfathomable grief creating a place of healing for her family and their community while fulfilling her daughter’s dream.”

The luncheon includes a silent auction and program. Guests will also be able to meet local Gold Award Girl Scouts and learn about their projects. Tickets are $100 per person.

All proceeds from the luncheon go toward the Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s mission. For tickets or information on the luncheon, visit www.gsofct.org/en/give/events/legacy-of-leadership.html. To learn more about Girl Scouts, visit www.gsofct.org.