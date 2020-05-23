Darien to hold scaled down Memorial Day ceremony, residents encouraged to watch DAF Media livestream

Although Darien’s Memorial Day Parade has been cancelled due to COVID-19, this year’s Grand Marshall, Vietnam veteran Allan Bixler, and Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, will be placing memorial wreaths in Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery on Monday morning to acknowledge and honor those who gave their lives in service to our country. The ceremony will be at 10:15 a.m.

DAF Media will live-stream broadcast the placement of the wreaths. Watch the DAF Media live stream here.

The Monuments and Ceremonies Commission encourages all to watch the broadcast from the safety and security of their homes.

“We ask anyone who may choose to attend, out of consideration for your neighbors' health, to wear a mask, and ensure any family members they may bring observe strict social-distancing protocol,” said Terry Gaffney, chairman of the Memorial Day parade committee.