Darien to hold drive through coronavirus testing Mondays at Darien High School

The Town of Darien, in cooperation with the Darien Public Schools, is pleased to announce the establishment of a drive-through COVID-19 test site managed by Murphy Medical Associates. Testing will be offered from 1:00-4:00pm beginning Monday, March 23, at the Darien High School, 80 High School Lane.

Following the cancelation of testing originally to be held at Town Hall, the town in cooperation with the Darien Public Schools, has established a drive-through COVID-19 test site at Darien High School managed by Murphy Medical Associates. Testing will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays until further notice, beginning Monday, March 23, at the Darien High School, 80 High School Lane.

Additional testing times will be considered as demand requires. It is important to note that those who want to be tested must be pre-screened and have a pre-set appointment approved by the testing organization. Testing is only being offered to those who have doctor’s orders and are approved through an on-line screening process at https://coronatestct.com.

Those who arrive to the site without an appointment will be turned away. Please be aware that results from screening will not be immediately available as specimens need to be sent to a laboratory for testing. There may be up to a four-day period between testing and receiving your results. According to Darien Health Director David Knauf, “when the original Pandemic Flu Plan was developed for the Town, the Darien High School was selected as the site where any necessary vaccines or medications would be provided to the public.

The location is relatively isolated from residential areas and the traffic flow can be readily controlled to maintain security. The proposed coronavirus drive-through test site at this location is a logical extension of that plan and makes good public health sense. This activity poses no risk to the public at large or the property itself due to the nature of the operation.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said that in collaboration with the local health director, “I decided to proactively bring a COVID-19 testing site to Darien.”

“We saw a clear lack of available testing statewide. The magnitude of that need wasn’t clear until we had to cancel our initial plan due to logistics challenges. Responding to the obvious demand, we moved immediately to obtain permissions from Darien Public Schools to use Darien High School, the location identified in our Pandemic Plan for mass distributions,” she said.

“Permissions have been granted, Murphy Medical Associates is ready to go and we will be live on Monday, March 23 from 1-4 and each Monday thereafter for the foreseeable future. We may offer more days and times as needed. We are very pleased to be able to offer a Darien site for testing to meet the abundant need here in SWCT,” Stevenson said.

New Canaan held drive-through testing Friday morning, March 20, at Saxe Middle School.

Drive thru testing will be performed outside. No access to the high school facility will be permitted. For questions, please contact Murphy Medical Associates directly at 203-658-6051 or visit their website at www.greenwichdocs.com.

Current COVID-19 testing sites include:

Bridgeport Hospital - Ahlbin Center garage, 226 Mill Hill Ave., Bridgeport, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday & Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lawrence & Memorial Hospital - Parking lot A of the hospital, 365 Montauk Ave., New London, Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekend times to be determined.

Yale New Haven Hospital - 150 Sargent Drive, New Haven, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

Greenwich Hospital - located on hospital property in the lower level physician parking lot off of Lake Avenue (hospital address is 5 Perryridge Road). Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday & Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more details on testing locations and times, visit the Murphy Medical website at greenwichdocs.com.

For questions, call the Covid-19 Call Center at 203-ASKYNHH.