Darien to hold Ruth Bader Ginsburg vigil

The Darien League of Women Voters will be hosting a vigil to commemorate the life and work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Monday, Sept. 21 at Darien Town Hall Circle at 6 p.m.

DARIEN — The Darien League of Women Voters will hold a vigil to commemorate the life and work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at 6 p.m. Monday at Darien Town Hall Circle. The League asks attendees to wear a face mask and to maintain social distance. Attendance is limited to 100.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

“The nation mourns the unimaginable loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — a fierce and fiery champion for fairness and equality for all,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Shattering the glass ceiling in the legal world, Justice Ginsburg overcame adversity both in and out of the courtroom — battling gender discrimination at a time when women were rarely serving as lawyers. She also fought cancer with rigor, rarely missing any days in court.”

Lamont has ordered state flags to fly at half staff in her honor.