Darien to hold Flag Day ceremony, Boy Scout makes flag collection box

Ian Holly with Flag Deposit Box he created for VFW. Ian Holly with Flag Deposit Box he created for VFW. Photo: Sabina Harris / Contributed Photo Photo: Sabina Harris / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien to hold Flag Day ceremony, Boy Scout makes flag collection box 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Darien’s Monuments and Ceremonies Commission and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6933 will gather at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, at Veterans Circle in front of Darien Town Hall.

Upon completion of a brief ceremony, the old flag will be retired and a new flag will be raised.

All flags that are torn, shredded, soiled, or faded should be retired. There will be a repository for all flags to be retired. All flags collected will be disposed of in a respectful manner by burning, with the ashes buried, according to U.S. Flag Code.

Any residents who attend should wear a face mask and observe appropriate social-distancing.

For his Eagle Scout service project, Troop 35, Life Scout Ian Holly recently refurbished portions of the outside pavilion and plaque display at the VFW building on Noroton Avenue. Recognizing the need for a flag collection site in Darien, Ian's project included the creation of a flag depository box to collect old flags, which is now open to the community to deposit worn flags for proper retirement.

There are five stars on the box because Connecticut was the fifth State in the Union.

For more information on Darien Scouting programs for boys and girls grades K-12, visit www.darienscouts.org