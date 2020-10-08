Darien to follow state guidelines for Halloween trick-or-treating

DARIEN — First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and Department of Health Director David Knauf said they recommend the town follow state guidelines for celebrating Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knauf added that he hopes “our positive COVID case load remains steady and low.”

For the month of September through Oct. 6, Darien has had an increase of 10 cases — about two to three per week — as per the town’s data.

More information can be found on the town’s coronvirus information page.

The Connecticut Department of Health said traditional Halloween activities carry a high risk for spreading COVID-19. The state health department recommends that residents review the guidance recently issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which describes “lower” “moderate” and “higher” risk activities.

The guidance also asks residents who are ill or who have traveled to one of the states on the Connecticut travel advisory between Oct. 16 and Oct. 30 to stay home and not distribute candy on Halloween.

Suggested activities include hosting virtual Halloween events, like costume contests, hosting drive-by Halloween events, prepare candy scavenger hunts at home with household members, or have a Halloween movie night.

Events to avoid, as per the guidance, include hosting a large party that exceeds 150 people outdoors or 25 people indoors, which could result in a fine of $500 for the host and/or $250 for an attendee.

Other events to avoid are large Halloween-themed parades, indoor haunted houses, hayrides or tractor rides, trunk-or-treating in parking lots, and traditional trick-or-treating.

The Department of Health has recommendations for safer trick or treating, which include “one-way” trick-or-treating, where goodie bags or a large bowl of candy placed outdoors for families to grab and go. Those preparing goodie bags should wash hands for 20 minutes before doing so.

If residents choose to still hand out candy, it is recommended they wear a mask and sanitize hands before answering the door, remain 6 feet from the trick-or-treater, and place the candy in the bag for the child instead of having them grab themselves.

Those handing out candy can also set up sanitizing stations outside, and parents and guardians should have their own. It is not recommended that residents trick or treat with those outside their household.

All trick-or-treaters should be wearing a mask. A costume mask for Halloween is not a substitute for a cloth or surgical mask, per the guidance; a costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the nose and mouth without gaps around the face.

It is not recommended that trick-or-treaters wear a costume mask over a face mask as it may be hard to breathe or a rubber mask of any kind.

Some are getting creative with ways to give out candy, by using PVC pipe to create candy chutes for social distancing, and Party City shared a video on how to create your own.

For more info,rmation, visit portal.ct.gov/DPH/Communications/Guidance/Connecticut-Halloween-Guidance