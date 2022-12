This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Darien health officials plan to discontinue the town's seasonal flu clinics in 2023 due to low demand, high costs and broader accessibility.

During a special meeting Dec. 20, the Advisory Board of Health unanimously voted to recommend discontinuing town-sponsored vaccine clinics with an option to revisit the program if needed.

In 2022, only 165 doses of flue vaccine were administered in town-sponsored clinics, down by nearly 100 doses from the previous year’s 264 doses. Demand was at its highest in 2018 with 283 doses and remained relatively steady until this year.

Director of Health David Knauf said it was the “weakest year we’ve ever had” for generally high attendance clinics like those at the senior center.

“We, I think, did 50 or 52 vaccinations in the senior center,” he said. “In past years, we did well over 100, so we’re way down.”

The program has also steadily lost money over the years, largely as a result of free vaccinations for town employees and first responders between 2019 and 2021. The fiscal year 2018 balance of $13,000 dropped to a loss of $5,677 in 2022.

Part of the significant drop in demand this year was attributed to the discontinuation of free vaccines for town employees.

Town clinics were also not as widely accessible as pharmacies, which have since expanded hours for appointments throughout the week. Darien held six clinics this year, leaving residents only a three- to four hour-window per week.

Pharmacies are also able to accept more kinds of insurance where town clinics were limited to those covered by ConnectiCare or Medicare Part B, officials said. Without those providers, a vaccination would cost $40.

Knauf said that he expected a large volume of people to take advantage of the election night Vote & Vax clinic at Town Hall, but found that most people turned away given the lack of insurance options.

“People just turned around and walked out,” he said. “We ended up closing that clinic early because we had three nurses there expecting to be busy, and we were busy redirecting people.”

He added that he didn’t blame people for turning away given the costs and inconvenience.

Given that flu vaccines have to be ordered six months in advance, a miscalculation could prove costly. While the town would receive some credit for unused vaccines, Knauf said it would not equal the original cost of the order.

In the final recommendation, the board did add a caveat that the town could revisit bringing the clinics back should vaccine accessibility become as limited as it was during the early stages of the pandemic.