Darien to celebrate its 200th anniversary one year later Susan Shultz March 13, 2021 Updated: March 13, 2021 10:41 a.m.
A Q and A with Museum of Darien historian Ken Reiss will be held virtually next month about his book, Darien, 1820 — New Town, New Time, co-sponsored by the Darien Library.
The kidnapping of Moses Mather is one of the various murals featured at Darien Town Hall.
The Mather Homestead’s new education center.
The Mather Homestead will be part of the Heritage Day celebration in October, which will feature a reenactment of a typical Revolutionary era engagement with the fifth Connecticut Regiment.
Darien's 2020 anniversary celebration logo
Good Wife’s River Chaplain Carol Wilder-Tamme; Regent Nicole Gorman; CTDAR Treasurer & Master of Ceremonies Katherine Love; Patriotic Events Chairman, Virginia Otis; First Selectman Jayme Stevenson; Honorary Regent Karen Polett; Darien Bicentennial Committee Chairman Alan Miller; tombstone restorer and Grand Historian of the Grand Lodge AF and AM of the State of CT, Andrew Melillo; DAR Constitution Week co-chairman Rebecca Siciliano; with Darien Historical Society Executive Director Margaret McIntire and Society President Bob Pascal at the unveiling the DAR Patriot Marker, which was gifted to Darien by the local DAR Chapter at the grave of Thaddeus Bell last July.
The Whaleboat Middlesex in ship shape after a nearly 40-year odyssey, thanks to a generous grant from The Darien Foundation, will be part of this year’s bicentennial celebrations. Pictured from left: Maggie McIntire, executive director of the Darien Historical Society, Robert J. Pascal, Jr., president of the Darien Historical Society, Sarah Woodberry, executive director of The Darien Foundation and Ward Glassmeyer, chairman of The Darien Foundation.
Maggie McIntire, executive director of the Darien Historical Society, stands next to a photo of Thaddeus Bell, one of Darien's founders. He will be honored on Anniversary Day on June 12.
DARIEN — Two hundred and one years is just as much of a celebration for Darien, as the town resumes plans to celebrate its bicentennial in 2021.
The bicentennial subcommittee of the town’s Monuments & Ceremonies Commission is discussing the revisiting of plans to celebrate the town’s 200th anniversary after most of last year’s plans were canceled due to COVID-19.