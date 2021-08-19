Darien to buy flood-ravaged property, convert it into open space

DARIEN — The town will be using a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to buy a Crimmins Road property that has been ravaged by flood damage at least nine times over the past four decades.
The boards of selectmen and finance recently approved the deal, which will cost an estimated $669,100 for 27 Crimmins Road, on which sits two structures, both which will be removed and the site returned to its natural state in the near future. The town would spend $167,275 on the purchase, while the remaining $501,825 would be covered by the FEMA grant.