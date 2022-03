DARIEN — Heralding both spring and the end of pandemic-era shopping, the beloved thrift shop run by the Darien Community Association is undergoing a major refresh.

The store will be closed for renovations from March 21 through March 24. Because of some unevenness, the store needs to put in new flooring, said manager Debra Danile.

The renovations come as COVID-19-era limitations relax. Putting in new flooring is just one of many recent efforts to spruce up the store, Danile said.

“It’s part of a larger plan to do a makeover, to give it a little bit of a facelift,” she said.

Over the summer of 2020, the walls were repainted and the layout changed to give patrons more space to maneuver around items, Danile said.

She also recently began curating a boutique section, which sells higher-end clothing at “very low costs.” And an upgraded Instagram page has similarly spruced up the store’s online presence.

“We’re trying to serve those people who can’t afford high-end items and that need items, but also be able to serve some of the town people who want to buy secondhand and sustainable,” Danile said.

The store will be selling merchandise at heavy discounts starting March 14. With items as low as a few dollars, residents are encouraged to stop by and help winnow down inventory before the store’s week-long closure.

The DCA Thrift Shop is typically open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Because of the renovations, residents are asked not to drop off any clothing from March 14 to March 25 and to email ThriftShop@dariendca.org if they are moving and need to make an immediate donation.