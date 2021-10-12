Darien teens plant hope for those facing mental health issues Jarret Liotta Oct. 12, 2021
1 of11
Darien teens planted 1,000 yellow tulip bulbs around town on Oct. 9, 2021 as a way to raise awareness for mental health issues and offer support.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of11
Grace Hanley, 16, of Darien, plants tulip bulbs as part of a student-led effort to raise awareness about mental health issues and offer support.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11
Juliette Johnson addresses a group of Darien volunteers on Oct. 9, 2010 at a townwide, student-led planting to help raise awareness about mental health issues and offer support.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of11
Juliette Johnson, of Darien, plants tulip bulbs as part of a student-led effort to raise awareness about mental health issues and offer support.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11
Abraham Mustafa, of Darien, plants tulip bulbs as part of a student-led effort to raise awareness about mental health issues and offer support on Oct. 9, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of11
Miranda Roche and Charlotte Johnson, both of Darien, plants tulip bulbs as part of a student-led effort to raise awareness about mental health issues and offer support.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11
Victoria Caruso, of Darien, plants tulip bulbs as part of a student-led effort to raise awareness about mental health issues and offer support.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of11
DARIEN — A thousand yellow tulips will be popping up around town as a way to raise awareness about mental health and spread hope.
“I think that in this day and age, you can’t go anywhere without knowing someone who’s struggling with their mental health,” noted Juliette Johnson, a Darien High School senior who wanted to help raise awareness about the issue.