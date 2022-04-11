Darien teens join school board ‘as voices for the student body’ at a time when that ‘has been interestingly absent’

DARIEN — Hoping to give school board officials a fresh perspective and to keep members up-to-date on school happenings, two students from Darien High School are serving on the Board of Education as liaisons for the student body.
Senior Olivia Punishill and junior John Raskopf participated in their first school board meeting April 6, taking a seat at the table with the nine board members. They are the first students from Darien High School to join the board in this capacity, serving as non-voting members.