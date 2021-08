DARIEN - Three local residents were recently named 2021 Raymond F. Gates, Jr. Memorial Scholarship winners.

Alexander de Castro, C. Alexander Peters and Shannon Kelly were among 41 children of Connecticut realtors to earn scholarship funds. The Raymond F. Gates, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in 1976 in memory of Raymond F. Gates, Jr., following his death in an automobile accident. Gates was the executive vice president of the Connecticut REALTORS®.

Over the past 45 years, children of REALTORS® have been awarded scholarships totaling more than $1 million For the 2020-2021 academic year, the Connecticut REALTORS® Foundation received 100 applications. This year, the 41 individuals selected received a total of $51,750 in scholarships.

de Castro graduated from Darien High School and will attend Georgetown University in the fall to study business and healthcare. Active in Darien’s DECA Business Club, he and his team have qualified three times for the DECA International Development Conference. He was also on the varsity tennis team and a member of the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. He is the son of REALTOR® Robyn de Castro with Houlihan Lawrence.

Peters graduated from Rye Country Day School in June. He will attend Wake Forest University to major in biology, health and sociology along with a business minor. For the last three years, he has been interning for a doctor at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, N.Y., and has been focused on kidney disease education and prevention. He also raised funds and assisted in the design of a patient pretransplant mobile app with multiple language options. He is the son of Astrid Peters, a REALTOR® with Brown Harris Stevens.

Kelly currently attends Santa Clara University’s Leavey School of Business. She was an advanced academic/academic award winner, receiving high honors throughout most of her high school years and was inducted into the Cum Laude Society her senior year. She is now part of Eta Nu Chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She is the daughter of Designated REALTOR® Jeffrey Kelly with Houlihan Lawrence.