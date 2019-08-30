Darien teen skating in Junior Grand Prix in Lake Placid Friday and Saturday

Emilia Murdock, 16 years old of Darien, will be representing the United States at The 2019 International Skating Union (ISU) Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating (JGP) in Lake Placid, New York.

Emilia was the 2019 U.S. National Junior Ladies bronze medalist and earned the silver medal at her international debut at 2018 Golden Bear in Zagreb, Croatia last season. She also earned the silver medal earlier this year at the 2019 Bavarian Open in Oberstdorf, Germany.

The competition will be aired live on YouTube https://youtu.be/cxSL1iR2YMc

Ladies short program will be Friday, Aug. 30 at 1:30 p.m. and Ladies long Program will be at 2:50pm on Saturday, Aug. 31st.