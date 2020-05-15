Darien teen’s gift card swap raises more than $11,000

It just keeps going up — Rescue Main Street Darien, the gift certificate swap created by 14-year-old Sophie Curtis and her three siblings — Ben, 12; Will, 10, and Grace, 7 — has now raised more than $11,000 for local businesses.

It has raised $11,360, to be exact.

That’s more than a $6,000 increase since last week, when the story first ran in The Darien Times.

In addition, the Rescue Main Street Darien Facebook page now has 1,062 members — more than 100 members since just last week.

Sophie’s goal is still set for around 250 gift cards. She is now very close — at 235 cards.

The purpose of Rescue Main Street Darien is to help support Darien businesses who have suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who wish to participate may purchase a $50 gift certificate from any Darien business now. They will then post a picture on this page to share, and put the gift in an envelope with their name, email, and telephone number. Then, send an email to rescuedarien@gmail.com and Sophie will come to pick it up, wearing a mask and gloves.

Sophie said she hopes to do a gift card exchange at the end of May or early June. At that time, any resident who contributed a card will receive a random envelope from another contributor with a $50 gift card.

“We are going to work hard to make sure we are being safe with the distribution,” Sophie said.

For more information, visit Rescue Main Street Darien on Facebook.

