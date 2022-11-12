A Darien teen is determined to 'make change' one vegan wallet at a time Mollie Hersh Nov. 12, 2022
1 of5 Sixteen-year-old Bobby Callagy poses with some of the products he sells in his home in Darien, Conn., on Saturday October 29, 2022. Callagy started his own company called Make Change selling wallets, stickers and patches. A portion of the proceeds go to support organizations such as Greenpeace and The Trevor Project. Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
DARIEN — A 16-year-old is making a difference in his community one wallet at a time.
Darien resident Bobby Callagy said he launched his brand Make Change, designing wallets, stickers and patches, so young people can express themselves and support the social and political causes they care about.