Darien teachers to get second dose, seek way to vaccinate students

DARIEN — As the remainder of Connecticut residents are eligible for the vaccine as of April 1, with the priority of some medical conditions, Darien teachers are receiving their second dose this weekend.
And with those 16 and older now eligible as well, Darien Schools Superintendent Alan Addley, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, Alicia Casucci, director of nursing for the schools, and Darien Health Department Director David Knauf all said last week they would support a student vaccine clinic. However, there could be challenges along the way.