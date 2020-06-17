Darien superintendent writes letter to seniors, addresses school reopening task force

Darien's Board of Education building at 35 Leroy Avenue Darien's Board of Education building at 35 Leroy Avenue Photo: Board Of Ed Photo: Board Of Ed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien superintendent writes letter to seniors, addresses school reopening task force 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Superintendent Dr. Alan Addley sent a letter to parents and guardians Friday congratulating the students for overcoming the tribulations over the last few months.

“Congratulations to our students and families on a very successful and creative close to a most unprecedented school year,” his letter began.

Addley then said the district extends its sincere gratitude for the partnership with parents over the past months. While there is a long way to go, the school system and parents worked together to accomplish a common goal.

“In addition to a week full of celebrations from car parades to the awarding of diplomas, our District’s Reopening Schools Task Force (DRS) was hard at work looking ahead to the fall.”

The DRS Task Force convened Thursday via Zoom, where the group of 50 focused on important lessons learned from eLearning and recommended surveying staff and parents. All families should have received a link related to their eLearning experiences. The survey should be completed by Wednesday, June 17, with feedback that will help the DRS shape recommendations for a successful reopening.

The DRS has also met to focus on developing recommendations for communication, teaching and learning, special education, operations, and health and wellness. It also discussed potential barriers and offered solutions to support plans for a safe reopening.

“A significant challenge we face moving forward is the shifting guidance from the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE). As we work to develop plans for reopening, it is essential for us to know the mandates and guidelines we must follow for the health and safety of our students, staff, and families.”

Darien maintains close communication with the state commissioner of education, state professional organizations and local officials. But the district does not anticipate a public announcement of any guidelines for another few weeks.

The task force will continue to meet weekly in June to plan the district’s fall reopening. Future meetings will focus on an examination of survey results and drafted recommendations for reopening schools.

Addley announced, “You can expect the next update from the District on the progress of the Task Force on June 26.”

“In the meantime, we wish your family good health, rest, and quality time with those you care about most. We hope you are able to make some special memories this summer…socially distanced of course! Congratulations and farewell to the special Class of 2020!”