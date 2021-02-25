Darien summer camp registration now open

DARIEN — While there’s still snow on the ground, Darien summer camps are hoping residents are thinking of warmer days ahead. Summer camp registration has kicked off in various organizations.
The Darien YMCA summer camp registration began earlier this month. The YMCA camp staff will help teach campers new skills and facilitate learning in a safe and fun environment. Campers can choose from preschool camp, traditional camp, gymnastics camp, afternoon navigators or the swim and sail camp for children with special needs.