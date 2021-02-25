Darien summer camp registration now open

DARIEN — While there’s still snow on the ground, Darien summer camps are hoping residents are thinking of warmer days ahead. Summer camp registration has kicked off in various organizations.

The Darien YMCA summer camp registration began earlier this month. The YMCA camp staff will help teach campers new skills and facilitate learning in a safe and fun environment. Campers can choose from preschool camp, traditional camp, gymnastics camp, afternoon navigators or the swim and sail camp for children with special needs.

The Darien Arts Center also offers a variety of programs over the summer for preschool and up. Options include and art and dance camp for preschoolers, cartooning, printmaking, fantasy map making, and martial arts from children up to teen and adults.

Darien Parks & Recreation has opened registration for its spring and summer programs for youth and adults. Offerings include youth sports, fencing, yoga, swimming, science, cooking, woodworking, and musical instruments.

Camp Invention is running at Darien High School for one week in July. The hands-on STEM experience is for children entering grades K-6 with leader-in-training spots available for grades seven through nine. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Make-Modern, a studio for crafting and making, is offering a summer camp. The camp consists of nine weekly classes from June through August. There are two camp sessions per day, mornings and afternoon. Registration is currently open. Some weeks focus on machine sewing and others on crafting. The afternoon projects will be more advanced for our older students.

Darien Summer School registration is currently open as well. Offerings include art, theater, literacy, math, science, college application and SAT/ACT prep, sports and arts camp, as well as cooking, film, chess and more.

Chelsea Piers is offering half- and full-day summer sports camps. New to 2021 is “Camp Chelsea” for ages 5 to 13. The traditional, four-week summer camp experience will be centered around creating a safe and fun environment for all campers. Campers will enjoy athletic instruction and will also participate in fun camp activities.

The Museum of Darien is planning to offer summer programs that are still to be decided.

Camp SoundWatersSailing summer camps offer a marine adventure on the shore of Long Island Sound. The camp runs from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with staff includes certified sailing instructors, lifeguards, and American Red Cross CPR/First Aid certified counselors. One-week sessions all have specific themes, activities and experiments. Extended hours and scholarships are available.

The Darien Library also offers an annual summer reading program for students.