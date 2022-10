DARIEN — While students still performed above the state and national average, testing scores across Darien Public Schools have declined after two years of COVID-19 shutdowns and work-arounds, data show.

“This to me is very concerning,” said board member David Brown. “I know we have great teachers, great staff. We have all kinds of people leading the curriculum teams and working on where we are. But this does not look like a very strong or steady trend.”

The notable drop in scores across both grade levels and subjects is part of a nationwide trend in educational setbacks for students that is being blamed on the pandemic.

The recent release of the National Assessment of Educational Progress — a test for fourth and eighth grade students called the nation’s report card — revealed that between 2019 and 2022, reading comprehension dropped to 1992 levels and nearly four out of 10 eighth graders struggled to grasp basic math.

Administrators from Darien Public Schools presented the results of several years of standardized test scores, showing the decrease in student performance from pre-pandemic levels to the Board of Education during its Oct. 25 meeting.

While Darien's scores remained high across the board, near the top of the district reference group — schools with similar socioeconomic backgrounds — they still fell, the data show.

In English language arts, 81 percent of Darien students from third to eighth grade scored at or above the goal while 80 percent scored at or above the goal in mathematics on the Smarter Balanced Assessment test, dropping 2 and 5 percentage points respectively from the 2018-19 academic year.

The biggest declines occurred in eighth grade, where the percentage of students meeting expectations dropped from 83 to 78 percent in language arts and from 78 to 71 percent in math between the 2018-19 school year and 2021-22.

Director of Elementary Education Julie Droller said that a dip in scores is typical for eighth-grade students,

“The only thing perhaps we could say is testing fatigue,” she said. “They’re just ready to move on.”

Assistant Superintendent Christopher Tranberg also attributed some of the low scores in eighth-grade mathematics to the accelerated rate many students take in math.

“Because we have so many students that are accelerating at least one grade level by the time they’ve hit eighth grade ... they’re actually not focusing on eighth-grade standards,” he said. “Students are moving so fast; are they actually learning the math or is it a crunch and they temporarily know it?”

In high school testing, scores also showed a dip in SAT scores, down several points in both English Language Arts and math. However, students still scored averages over 600 points in both subjects, earning the highest average total score compared with other schools in the district reference group.

While overall scores remain lower than pre-COVID academic years, several grades did show rebounding improvement in the second year of the pandemic compared with the first.

Fifth-grade students had a particularly strong improvement, returning to pre-pandemic scores across language arts, math and science.

Tara Ochman, in her last meeting as a member of the board, said that discussions regarding the dip in scores should be careful not to reduce students to a single standardized test, particularly the eighth graders now in their first year of high school.

“It’s interesting to see it historically, but I worry that we’re saying they took this test that defines them as a low-performing group,” she said. “We need to understand them, we need to understand the supports around them and we need to understand it’s a snapshot in time.”

Director of Guidance Meghan Emanuelson also raised the point that standardized test scores are becoming less of a priority as colleges move away from mandatory testing.

“Even the colleges are discovering that that’s not necessarily predictive of success in college, which is why they’re not choosing to return post-COVID to standardized testing,” she said.