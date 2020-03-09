Darien students receives Good Citizen award

Kai and his parents attended a DAR sponsored reception in his honor at the Noroton Presbyterian Church with DAR Regent, Nicole Gorman (far right).

Darien High School Senior Kai Zhou has officially accepted his award certificate and pin as Darien’s Good Wife’s River Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen, from Good Citizen Award Chairman, Vigee Droesch.

This award is presented to a student who exemplifies the qualities of patriotism, citizenship, and service to community.

Kai was nominated by the DHS faculty and student body.