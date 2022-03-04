Skip to main content
Darien students jam like blues music icons at the end of Black History Month project

Raga Justin
Eight-graders at Middlesex Middle School listen to a live performance of Blues music, part of a longer Black History Month program intended to teach students about the evolution African American music.
Contributed / Timara Arconti

DARIEN— To celebrate Black History Month, students at Middlesex Middle School are learning about the history of Black music, attending live performances of the wide-ranging, soulful sounds of blues music — and getting the chance to create their own songs as part of the curriculum.

On Wednesday, eighth-graders jumped into The Blues and Beyond program, a learning module billed as an interdisciplinary and culturally responsive program that allows students to understand the history of African Americans through music, video and narration, according to Director of Music Colleen Thompson.

In Darien, students participated in seven lessons in their music and social studies classes with narrators from the program, learning about the evolution of African American music since slavery to the present day.

A key part of the program — which first debuted in the Stamford school district — is the chance to sit in on a live musical performance. On Wednesday, several hundred eighth-graders listened as musicians with the program performed a repertoire of ragtime and blues music, mirroring the type of songs the students have learned in class this past month.

“All the music, all the history ... everything that we listened to is really just a reflection of what happens in our world,” said Adam Taylor, a musician and educator with the program who performed for Middlesex students Wednesday.

Middlesex students will now try writing their own blues songs, which music teachers will evaluate. Some student-produced songs will make the cut to be recorded by a professional blues musician, Thompson said.

Those songs will be played via a livestreamed event at 6:30 p.m. March 23.