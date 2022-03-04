Darien students jam like blues music icons at the end of Black History Month project

DARIEN— To celebrate Black History Month, students at Middlesex Middle School are learning about the history of Black music, attending live performances of the wide-ranging, soulful sounds of blues music — and getting the chance to create their own songs as part of the curriculum.

On Wednesday, eighth-graders jumped into The Blues and Beyond program, a learning module billed as an interdisciplinary and culturally responsive program that allows students to understand the history of African Americans through music, video and narration, according to Director of Music Colleen Thompson.