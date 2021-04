DARIEN — A local student vaccine clinic, a partnership between the town, the district and Stamford’s Community Health Center, is now open to those 16 and older.

Parents were notified of the update on Monday morning, the first day back from spring break. Schools opened remotely this week after a survey of the district indicated a great deal of travel was planned by staff and students.

Initially, signups for the Pfizer vaccine clinic on May 1 was only for eligible members of the Darien High School Class of 2021. Now, all students over 16 can be signed up for appointments.

The clinic, which is a collaboration with the Community Health Center and will be held at Lord & Taylor in Stamford, is open to Darien High seniors, but the district said registration could open next week to all Darien students 16 and older. An update will be sent to families when the registration has been expanded, school officials said.

Both clinics will be held at the Lord & Taylor vaccination site. The first-dose clinic will take place May 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. and the second doses will be administered May 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. The appointment time for the first dose will be the same for the second dose.

Students who are 18 can register on their own, while those under 18 will need consent of a parent or guardian.

Some parents of those 16 and older have raised concerns about whether they would have their children vaccinated, particularly when it comes to potential long-term side effects.

During her last weekly COVID-19 Code Red update, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said there have been 66 new cases during the two-week period since March 26. Darien’s positivity rate stands at 3.65 percent and the state’s positivity rate is 2.41 percent, she said.

Stevenson also said those 16 and older do not need to wait for a student vaccine appointment. They can register at any location Pfizer is available.

Local vaccine providers include Grieb’s Pharmacy, Walgreens, Stamford Hospital and Yale New Haven Health.

On Monday night, Darien Health Director David Knauf said that the town’s vaccine clinic has fully vaccinated nearly 2,700 residents.

As of Tuesday, Darien Schools Superintendent Alan Addley said less than 100 students had signed up for the student clinic. On Monday, the district’s COVID-19 Dashboard showed 13 members of the district as testing positive, five in quarantine, from four district locations.