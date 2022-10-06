Here's how Darien is preparing for future flooding after the devastation of Ida and Elsa

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Before the devastation from Hurricane Ian was becoming clear and its remnants were sweeping up the East Coast, Darien officials already were talking about preparing for future floods based on past experience.

After dealing with severe flooding during storms Elsa and Ida last year, town officials across multiple departments began compiling reports on Darien’s flooding conditions, the damage inflicted and prevention strategies.

Officials from the Darien Police Department, Emergency Management, Planning and Zoning, Public Works and Health presented their findings and recommendations to the Board of Selectmen Tuesday night.

Though the presentation was prepared before Hurricane Ian struck Florida on Sept. 28, the recent storm only heightened the sense of urgency for preparation.

Ways residents can help minimize flood damage To minimize personal risk in floods, town officials recommended the following steps: Residents should check to see if their homes are built within a flood zone and evaluate their flood risk. Darien Planning and Zoning maintains an interactive map of flood zones based on FEMA data.

Flood insurance may be necessary for those living with a high risk for flooding. FEMA individual assistance is not a replacement for insurance and is intended only to make a home safe to inhabit.

Move outdoor belongings to a more secure location so as not to create any debris or blockage.

Keep an emergency kit in the house containing a week's worth of food and water, extra clothes, extra batteries and waterproof boots.

Keep things sanitary by disinfecting surfaces, limiting water use, exercising caution with sewage disposal and throwing out any contaminated food or water.

Limit calls to the police department to life-threatening emergencies to avoid overwhelming local authorities.

Follow all traffic advisories and avoid driving past police barricades, as it is easy for cars to become trapped in high flood waters

Town residents should be notified of any advisories through the Code RED system maintained by the police department.

“Thankfully we do not live in a community as exposed (as) some of the communities we’ve seen pictures of in Florida,” consulting engineer and Sewage Commission chairman Craig Flaherty said. “But we are going to be talking about a lot of the same things.”

Heavy amounts of rain in the Northeast U.S. increased by 55 percent between 1958 and 2016, and are expected to rise another 40 percent by the end of the century, according to the most recent National Climate Assessment.

While flooding is a natural phenomenon for the region, human development has caused water levels to rise, particularly over recent decades, Flaherty said.

Flaherty estimated that nearly 10 percent of Darien homes reside within a flood zone.

“It's really only the last 40 years that we've actually had regulations to make sure that we were developing in a way that considered these things,” Flaherty said. “We have 200 years where that wasn't happening where people built near rivers and near wetlands, sometimes in wetlands and a lot of those structures are the structures that are currently at risk.”

Director of Public Works Ed Gentile said debris was one of the main causes of blockages along rivers and in culverts — the pipes that help rivers flow under roads and the Metro-North Railroad tracks — that can cause flooding.

Debris from backyards — firewood, garbage and even furniture — was found across Darien’s rivers and streams after Ida and Elsa, Gentile said. Public Works staff could not remove much of it because the blockages were on private property, he added.

The Department of Public Works, while conducting flooding tests across the town, identified several culverts near Bailey Avenue and Coachlamp Lane that needed to be expanded to accommodate higher water capacity, their investigation showed.

A third test along Grove Street and Tilly Pond will be completed by the end of the year.

There are also ongoing efforts to add or upgrade catch basins along paved roads, upgrade local drainage systems and repair infrastructure — such as Gorham's Pond dam — damaged by the storms.

Emergency Management Director Marc McEwan urged Darien residents to check whether their homes are in flood zones and look into purchasing flood insurance.

“It amazes me, living in this town since 1964, that people don’t even know where it floods,” McEwan said. “Forget a flood zone, we’re talking in a flood plain where it’s going to flood. Business owners, tenants, homeowners, everyone should look at the hazards they face and make sure their insurance is covering it.”

In order to receive federal emergency assistance — which McEwan noted should not be considered insurance — Fairfield County had to prove uninsured damage worth $3.6 million in 2021. The town failed to meet the threshold for Tropical Storm Elsa, which McEwan called “unfortunate.”

McEwan also noted that the town did not have a full record of the damage, estimating that there are likely 50 to 100 homes that did not report damage caused by flooding.

“I’ve had people tell me right over the phone ‘I have damage, but I’m not going to give it to you,’” he said. “They’re a minority. Most people are very willing and very quick to get whatever I ask or whatever we ask to hand over to us so we can promote it as best we can and provide the evidence that’s necessary.”

First Selectman Monica McNally said the town has also hired a consultant to evaluate whether “homes should be elevated or if they would be better off being razed.”

The overarching theme of the presentation — flooding is an inevitable part of Darien's future.

“Everybody wants to stop the flooding, and it's not going to happen,” Gentile said. “We can mitigate, we can protect, we can reduce.”