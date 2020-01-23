  • Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (District 25), Senator Carlo Leone (District 27) and State Rep. Matt Blumenthal (District 147) are holding a community coffee and discussion in Darien this month. Photo: Contributed

On Friday, Jan. 31, the three will hold a coffee hour from 9 to 10 a.m. at Darien Diner, 275 Post Road. Residents are invited to share concerns and questions.

For more information, contact Sen. Leone’s office at 860-240-0589 or visit senatedems.ct.gov/Leone.