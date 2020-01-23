https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Darien-state-reps-to-hold-community-coffee-at-14998725.php
Darien state reps to hold community coffee at Darien Diner this month
Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (District 25), Senator Carlo Leone (District 27) and State Rep. Matt Blumenthal (District 147) are holding a community coffee and discussion in Darien this month.
On Friday, Jan. 31, the three will hold a coffee hour from 9 to 10 a.m. at Darien Diner, 275 Post Road. Residents are invited to share concerns and questions.
For more information, contact Sen. Leone’s office at 860-240-0589 or visit senatedems.ct.gov/Leone.
