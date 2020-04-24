  • Doug Allen Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

Get ready to dance and sing with Darien native Doug Allen tonight, Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m.

The Zoom concert, sponsored by Corbin Cares benefits The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, a charitable organization whose mission is to create safer schools.

Allen, who now lives in Franklin, Tenn, describes his music as a combination of new country and classic acoustic rock.

To access the link to the concert, visit thecorbindistrict.com, click Events and then Doug Allen Concert.

For more on Allen, click here.