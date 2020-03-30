Darien sign company offers free street view “open” signs for businesses

Eateries like Mama Carmela’s, 1981 Post Road, 203-655-9004, have been given a temporary permit by the town’s Planning & Zoning Department for sidewalk signs — Kevin Kane of Hung Well Signs in Darien has offered to make them for free for Darien businesses. less Eateries like Mama Carmela’s, 1981 Post Road, 203-655-9004, have been given a temporary permit by the town’s Planning & Zoning Department for sidewalk signs — Kevin Kane of Hung Well Signs in Darien ... more Photo: Kevin Kane Photo: Kevin Kane Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Darien sign company offers free street view “open” signs for businesses 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

A Darien sign company has offered, and will continue, to create street-view signs that advertise which are open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many stores and eateries have closed but many remain open with curbside pick up or take out. Kevin Kane, of Darien’s Hung Well Signs, said he approached Mama Carmela’s, Uncle Deli’s, Jake’s Place, Roost, Wild Birds Unlimited and Sugar Bowl to see if they needed signs to help get the message out that their open for business, at no charge. All accepted, according to Kane.

Related: Coronavirus in Darien — Update for Monday, March 30

The Sugar Bowl has since closed due to the pandemic. A GoFundMe for its employees and those of Neat has been created.

In mid-March, the town’s Planning & Zoning Department offered a temporary permit for temporary banners, signs and sandwich board for Darien establishments, after Gov. Ned Lamont ordered those establishments closed for on-site dining.

“Recognizing that such businesses still provide valuable services to the public by providing food and beverage on a take-out or delivery basis, the Darien Planning and Zoning Department has authorized the temporary suspension of the restrictions of the Darien Zoning Regulations which only allow temporary banners for seven days and which prohibit sandwich board or A-frame type signs,” the announcement said.

Related: Updated March 25: Town list of grocery stores, restaurants offering take out, curbside pick up, delivery

The permit is currently in effect until April 30 and will be revisited at that time.

“It felt really good to help. Being a local business owner and resident, I want to do what I can to help out,” Kane told The Darien Times.

“And if any other companies need help exposing their business, I’d be glad to do the same,” he said.

Kane can be reached at 203-644-3027, kevin@hungwellsigns.com, or http://hungwellsigns.com/.