DARIEN — Sidewalk sale days are back, and none too soon for local businesses in need of a financial boost during this pandemic.

The Darien Chamber of Commerce’s annual Sidewalk Sales & Family Fun Days, which were put on hold last year, will run July 28-31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Shoppers of all ages will find bargains under the tents and inside shops on the Post Road and in Goodwives Shopping Center. Merchants have announced sales of up to 70 percent off, according to newly named chamber Executive Director Kesti Aysseh.

“Sidewalk sales are always an important and fun event in Darien, and a great opportunity to benefit from discounted pricing, but this year, the importance is even greater,” R. David Genovese, of Baywater Properties, said.

Genovese said the pandemic took a toll on many local retailers and now, more than ever, these businesses need support.

“Most stores were closed for weeks last year and could only operate under COVID restrictions for a long period of time,” Genovese said. “Sidewalk sales present an opportunity to shop safely in Darien, and to invest in our local business community.”

Greg Reilly, of Darien Sport Shop, agreed, saying the sales are “incredibly important for local retailers to expand our markets outside of our loyal customer base, and these days really help drive traffic from surrounding towns.”

Reilly said liquidating his store’s end-of-season merchandise is another added benefit, but getting the community out to support local retailers is the most important aspect.

“Given the scope of our store and the nature of our merchandise,” he said, “we choose to hold our sidewalk sales indoors in order to give our customers the best experience possible and the opportunity to explore our entire selection.”

Free activities during the sidewalk sales will include balloon creations by The Balloon Man, from 11 to 1 p.m. outside First County Bank Thursday through Saturday. Amazing Andy Stiltwalker will be walking around town on Friday and Saturday, from noon to 2.

EMS Post 53 will be available with CPR demonstrations and blood pressure services outside Darien Fire Department on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Harry Bergen and his Magic Hat Band featuring Dustina Rose will be playing Saturday in Grove Street Plaza from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

People can also stop by the Chamber tent to get an ice cream from Shake Shack and enter the raffle for a chance to win a $100 town wide gift certificate.

For quick access to the schedule of events and list of participants, visit www.darienctchamber.com/darien-sidewalk-sales-family-fun/

