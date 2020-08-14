Darien shoppers can save during Sales Tax Free Week

Darien Summer Sales Days may be over but Tax Free week is about to begin.

Connecticut's 20th Sales Tax Free Week runs from Sunday, Aug. 16 to Saturday, Aug. 22.

During Sales Tax Free Week, shoppers can purchase most clothing or footwear items priced under $100 without paying the state’s 6.35 percent sales tax. This includes items that are on sale for less than $100.

This exemption applies to each eligible item under $100, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.

Save in Darien

Darien stores that will offer tax-free items include: Aquarius, Coco & Lala, Darien Running Company, Darien Sport Shop, The Dock Shop, EGG New York, Everything Is Rosey, Helen Ainson, J.McLaughlin, Morley, Shoes ‘N’ More, Sokayri and Wiggles & Giggles.

Visit darienctchamber.com for more information on Darien’s stores.

“When you shop locally, your dollars go back into our local Darien economy and help to keep our town retail scene healthy, which benefits all,” said Susan Cator, executive director and president of the Darien Chamber of Commerce. “Tax free week is a great way to shop local for the things your family needs.”

For more information on Connecticut’s Sales Tax Free Week, visit the Department of Revenue Services website at ct.gov/drs and click the “2020 Sales Tax Free Week” link. Through this link, examples of individual items that are exempt or taxable during Sales Tax Free Week can be accessed.

According to ct.gov, Connecticut’s Sales Tax Free Week was enacted as part of the biennial budget that was signed into law last year by Gov. Ned Lamont and supported by House and Senate Democrats.

Staying safe

In a press release by Gov. Ned Lamont in regard to Sales Tax Free Week, during tax free week, all shoppers and retailers must continue to follow the state’s reopening rules for retail establishments - which includes wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing, and frequent hand washing and sanitizing of surfaces, to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

American Express rebate

According to AmericanExpress.com, shoppers can get a $5 statement credit after making a single purchase of $10 or more directly with any small business in the U.S. that’s listed on the Shop Small Map by Sept. 20 — up to 10 times.

This offer has recently been extended from Aug. 23.

To see Darien retailers who are participating, visit https://www.americanexpress.com/en-US/maps?country=US&near=Darien,CT,06820&cat=Shop-Small&cl=41.0855853,-73.4769458&extlink=us-GABM-Map_Home.

