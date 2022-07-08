Darien seventh-grader earns a perfect score in Latin on the 2022 National World Language Exam July 8, 2022 Updated: July 8, 2022 4:36 p.m.
New Canaan Country School eighth-grader Anna Zhuperina of Greenwich receives a platinum award for her perfect score on the 2022 National French Exam, ranking her first in the country and in the state of Connecticut.
Fifteen New Canaan Country School students receive recognition on the 2022 National French exam, earning platinum, gold, silver or bronze. The honored students include, front row from left: world language teacher Christiane Lundquist, Simeran Samra, Emily Fonner, Anna Zhuperina, Opal Thompson, Katherine Maliakal, Sasha Valdes and Aubry Grant; and second row: Itzel Llamas, Katya Bank, Chris Santa, Daniel Marin, Matthew Schell, Dario Sanon, and Lily Arneill. Not pictured is Kayla Sanon.
Twenty five New Canaan Country School students are recognized for their exceptional achievement on the 2022 National Spanish exam. The honored students are, from left, first row: James Moody, Cullen Smith, Blake Williams, Rowan Stewart, and William Mckeown; second row: Hilary Miller, Eleanor DuPont, Michaela Springer, Lillian Kanter, Liany Otero, Samantha Flores, Claire McCormick, Katharine Tocks, and Caitlyn Edwards; and third row: world language teacher Lorena Chavez, William Gallagher, Jonathan Gavidia, Caroline Coniglio, Julia Conigilio, Madeline Maliakal, Eleanor Levinson, Caroline DiBiasio and Camilla Calderwood.
Twelve New Canaan Country School students are recognized for their performance on the 2022 National Latin exam. The honored students include, from left, first row: Lucy Ward, Hunter Harper, Zoe Brody, Mateo Mendoza-Silva, Consuelo Bowman, and Ryan Pauta: and second row: Max Calia, Annie Harrigan, Penelope Arredondo, Tyler Jefferson, and Jack Harrington. Not pictured is Jack Beauclair.
New Canaan Country School seventh-grader Lucy Ward of Darien achieves a perfect score on her 2022 National Latin exam. She receives a Certificate of Merit Award — cum honore maximo egregio — and a platinum medal.
DARIEN — Seventh-grader Lucy Ward of Darien, a student at New Canaan Country School, earned a top honor in the 2022 National World Language Exam in recognition of her perfect score on this year’s Latin exam.
Eighth-grader Anna Zhuperina of Greenwich was also honored for her perfect score on the French exam.
