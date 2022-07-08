Darien seventh-grader earns a perfect score in Latin on the 2022 National World Language Exam

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Seventh-grader Lucy Ward of Darien, a student at New Canaan Country School, earned a top honor in the 2022 National World Language Exam in recognition of her perfect score on this year’s Latin exam.

Eighth-grader Anna Zhuperina of Greenwich was also honored for her perfect score on the French exam.

Students from the school’s Upper School participated in the 2022 National World Language exams, earning 52 medals of honor as well as state and national distinctions of merit. The honored students are from Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Redding, Stamford and Westport.

Ward was joined by 11 Darien residents in earning recognition for their achievements on the exam.

“The outcomes of these exams show the hard work and motivation our students have put into their language studies all year,” said Christiane Lundquist, an Upper School world language teacher who teaches French and Spanish.

A total of 15 French language students received recognition on the 2022 National French exam. In addition to Zhuperina’s platinum medal award, ninth-grader Daniel Marin of Easton and seventh-grader Opal Thompson of Stamford earned gold medals. Receiving silver medals were Dario Sanon of Stamford, Chris Santa of Norwalk, Sasha Valdes of New Canaan, Katherine Maliakal of Stamford, Itzel Llamas of Norwalk, Kayla Sanon of Stamford, Aubry Grant of Darien, Katya Bank of Westport and Lily Arneill of Darien. Receiving bronze medals were Matthew Schell of Stamford, Emily Fonner of New Canaan and Simeran Samra of Stamford.

Also, 25 Spanish language students were recognized, including these students who received the gold medal distinction with scores of 97 percent and above: seventh-graders Liany Otero of Norwalk, Cullen Smith of New Canaan, Michaela Springer of Redding, and Katharine Tocks of New Canaan; and eighth-graders Caitlyn Edwards of New Canaan and Jonathan Gavidia of Norwalk.

Silver medals were awarded to seventh-graders Claire McCormick of Rowayton, James Moody of Darien, Rowan Stewart of Darien and Samantha Flores of Stamford; and eighth-graders Caroline Coniglio of New Canaan, and Brett Humphrey of Darien; and ninth-grader Caroline DiBiasio of Darien.

Bronze medals were awarded to seventh-graders Camilla Calderwood of Darien, Bowen Fry of Rowayton, William Gallagher of Rowayton, Lillian Kanter of New Canaan and Blake Williams of Norwalk; eighth-graders Capone Andrade of Bridgeport, Julia Coniglio of New Canaan, Eleanor Levinson of Darien, Madeline Maliakal of Stamford, William McKeown of Darien and Hilary Miller of New Canaan; and ninth-grader Eleanor DuPont of New Canaan.

“Students worked diligently throughout the year on becoming excellent foreign language learners and we are all very proud of their success on these exams.” said Lorena Chávez, an Upper School Spanish teacher.

And 12 Latin language students were also honored, including Lucy Ward, who received a certificate of merit award — cum honore maximo egregio. Students earning gold, or summa cum laude, were eighth-graders Consuelo Bowman of New Canaan and Ryan Pauta of Stamford; earning silver, or maxima cum laude, were seventh-graders Jack Beauclair of New Canaan, Zoe Brody of Darien, Max Calia of New Canaan, Hunter Harper of New Canaan and Mateo Mendoza-Silva of Norwalk; and earning bronze, or magna cum laude, were ninth-graders Penelope Arredondo of Rowayton and Annie Harrigan of New Canaan; and seventh-graders Jack Harrington of Norwalk and Tyler Jefferson of Darien.

Located on a 75-acre campus, New Canaan Country School is a co-ed independent day school for students in pre-k (ages 3 and 4) through Grade 9. For more information, visit www.countryschool.net.