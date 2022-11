This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Darien High School’s upcoming play may be one of their most ambitious musical endeavors yet, and one student is spearheading the challenge.

John Raskopf has been writing original music for Theatre 308 throughout his four years at Darien High School from electronic tunes to full orchestral scores.

This year, the high school senior is writing three original songs on top of a full score for a Woodstock-themed take on William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest."

Director Andrew Rejan came up with the idea of a Woodstock-inspired take on Shakespeare because of the inherently musical nature and more hallucinatory aspects of the play.

And I'll reach among the stars.

I'll savor each and stand for hours

just looking.

And I'll give thanks that I have lived so long,

and show it with this gift of song.

What's past is just prologue

I'm singing out to you. Oh, spirit children, listen, for I've a song to sing:

it's the very one I whistle every morning.

Oh, spirit children, stay awhile, for I your blessings bring

through the sands with blooming thistle flowers adorning.

“We needed something where music was going to be really central given all the music in ‘The Tempest’, and this concept allows us to bring music to the center,” he said.

After the success of Raskopf’s original score for the play “Metamorphoses” last year, Rejan said he was confident his student was up to the task.

“There are not many people of any age who you could say to, ‘I'd like to have an original song here, with instruments and vocals, that is all-new, never before heard music, but that sort of has the feel of the music and the lyrics of ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ by Bob Dylan. And by the way, can you also put in there some nods or references to Shakespeare and 'The Tempest?'’” Rejan said.

For Raskopf, music has been his entire life. He took seven years of piano lessons, performed in honors band and choir and started composing in his freshman year of high school in addition to performing onstage in musicals.

He’s also won several awards for his work with Theatre 308, taking home the Halo Awards for best original music in a play for "The Pandemic Project" and the artistic director’s award for "The Addams Family."

Writing original folk tunes challenged Raskopf to think beyond the solo piano suites he first began writing in ninth grade.

He found inspiration in late 60s folk musicians like Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell as he approached the writing process for the songs "Spirit Children" and "Crossroads."

“I wrote the lyrics for (Spirit Children) first and then the melody kind of came afterwards because that's kind of how the Bob Dylan writing process to me felt, like the lyrics were so important that they had to be written first," he said. “The second one, Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock" kind of starts with a big pianistic, electric piano interlude ... that one, that sounds like the chord structure came first.”

It took him two months to finish everything. Some music was written as early as September so it would be ready for auditions.

Working with a band was a new experience for Raskopf. Used to writing and directing more classical music, he said he collaborated with his bandmates Nikhil Talwalkar, Zuzu Wood and Violet Glynn to translate Raskopf's piano compositions into power chord jams.

“I've never had more fun working with a group of musicians,” he said. “It's one thing to write the piece, and then you coach and you direct the people playing it. And it's another thing to write the piece and then keep working on it, working on the actual physical musicality of it and then reach some kind of collective product.”

This experience has also been a fun bonding experience in his senior year. He and his four bandmates plan on getting matching hoodies.

Even after months of preparation, it’s still exhilarating for Raskopf to see his music performed “at a professional level by these kids,” something people will be paying to hear this weekend.

He recalled the rush of that first music rehearsal for the song “Drifting,” hearing the vocalists and band coming together to play the music he spent months working on.

“The feeling is like nothing else I've ever experienced,” he said. “It's just like, wow, that's what it sounds like. That's what it sounded like in my head when I wrote it. And that's now what it is.”

Though it is his last year composing for Theatre 308, Raskopf said he plans to continue his musical passions in college as a composition major.

“It's really moving to witness someone continuing to discover and harness their special gifts and release them into the world,” Rejan said.